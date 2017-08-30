격렬한 폭염 속에 짧은 여름방학을 마치고 개학을 하였다. 하지만 학생들은 의욕이 바닥나 새로운 학기의 시작점에 불꽃처럼 솟아오르는 열정있는 모습을 찾아보기 어렵다.



이런 시점에 교사들은 무엇을 어떻게 준비하여 수업을 유도하고 활기를 불어넣을 것인가가 매우 고민스럽다. 청소년기에 감성을 자극하는 것 중의 하나가 팝송 부르기이다. 노래는 기쁠 때나 슬플 때 항상 위로가 되는 것이며, 감성지수가 높은 청소년기에는 더욱 삶을 활기차게 이끌어주기도 한다. 또한 학습의 변화를 위하여 팝송을 도입한 수업은 집중도를 가져오고 흥미를 유발하여 수업을 촉진한다.



특히 노래를 부르면서 영어듣기도 자연스럽게 향상될 뿐만 아니라, 모둠별로 노래의 의미를 생각하고 이미지로 표현하는 과정에서 함께 협업하는 자세도 배울 수 있어 기대이상의 효과를 얻었다고 생각하였다.



학기 초 수업에 적용해보았던 팝송은 단어가 어렵지 않고 경쾌하면서 의미가 학생들로 하여금 삶을 바라보는 관점을 내포하기에 함께 공유하고 싶어 소개하고자 한다.

팝송은 제이슨 므라즈(Jason Mraz)가 부른 '3 Things'이다.



가사 원문은 다음과 같다.



'There are three things I do when my life falls apartNumber one, I cry my eyes out and dry up my heartNot until I do this will my new life startSo that's the first thing that I do when my life falls apartThe second thing I do is I close both of my eyesAnd say my thank yous to each and every moment of my lifeI go where I know the love is and let it fill me up insideGathering new strength from sorrowI'm glad to be aliveAnd things are looking upI know above the clouds the sun is shiningThings are looking upLove is still the answer I'm relying on 3 little thingsOh, oh, oh, oh, oh Oh, oh, oh, oh, ohThings are looking upOh, oh, oh, oh, oh Oh, oh, oh, oh, ohThe third thing that I do, now, when my world caves inis I pause, I take a breath and bow and I let the chapter endI design my future bright, not by where my life has beenAnd I try, try, try, try, try againYes, I try, try, try, try, try againThings are looking upI know beyond the dark the sun is risingThings are looking upI know above the clouds the sun is shiningThings are looking upLove is still the answer I'm relying on3 little thingsOh, oh, oh, oh, oh Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh3 little thingsOh, oh, oh, oh, oh Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh



수업 진행 방식 소개



▶노래를 여러 번 듣는다(To listen to the song several times)

▶모둠별로 노래의 의미를 해석하고 토의한다.(To discuss its' meaning in groups)

▶가사없이 다시 들어본다.(To listen to the song again without lyrics)

▶종이에 3 things가 무엇인지 적고 의미를 이해한다.(To down 3 things on the paper and try to understand them)

▶3 things를 이미지로 문자와 함께 모둠별로 소칠판에 표현해보기(To describe the image of 3 things with text(on the small board) in groups)

▶모둠별로 발표해보기(To present it in groups)

▶다 함께 노래부르기(To sing a song together)

▶노래를 들으면서 가사 빈칸을 알맞은 단어로 채우기(To fill the blanks with a proper word)





기대효과



▶ 팝송의 의미를 이해하고 부를 수 있으며, 감성지수가 향상될 수 있다.

▶반복하여 들음으로써 학생들의 듣기가 향상될 수 있다.

▶의미해석을 하면서 서로 간에 협동함으로써 협업능력을 기르고 인성을 함양할 수 있다.

▶ 수업의 도입부분에서 매시간 반복해서 부름으로써 학생들의 집중도를 향상시킬 수 있다.

